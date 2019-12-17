Feds want plan for Gordon Fox to repay $94K

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to formalize restitution payments by former R.I. House Speaker Gordon Fox.

In a motion filed Tuesday, the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s Office asked the court to require that Fox pay “at least” $700 a month toward an outstanding debt of $94,750. The amount — down from the original total of $109,300 — represents the funds Fox admitted to stealing from his own campaign account for personal use.

“On December 9, 2019, the defendant met with the United States Attorney’s Office Financial Litigation Unit and executed an Installment Payment Agreement wherein he agreed to entry of an order requiring him to pay at least $700.00 per month beginning on January 4, 2020,” prosecutors wrote in the motion.

One of Fox’s attorneys, Albin Moser, said he was unaware of the meeting between Fox and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, but said Fox “has been pretty good about making payments.”

“I think it’s that [prosecutors] want to formalize it,” Moser said in a phone interview. “They want the approval of the judge, so thereafter there would be an expectation of payment.”

Moser said there had been no formal schedule up until now.

Fox served more than two years in federal prison for accepting $52,500 in bribes from the owners of a Thayer Street restaurant in exchange for helping them obtain a liquor license in 2008, as well as for using campaign funds to cover personal expenses.

Fox was released from prison in February 2018. He did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday.

