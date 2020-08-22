Feds approve RI for $300 weekly unemployment boost

WASHINTON, D.C. (WPRI) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Saturday it has approved Rhode Island’s application to provide an extra $300 per week to those who are unemployed due to COVID-19.

The news comes after the Rhode Island Dept. of Labor and Training (DLT) told WPRI 12 that the state would submit its application for the latest round of federal grant money by close of business Thursday.

Rhode Island now joins 19 other states, including Massachusetts, that have been approved to receive a piece of $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund. President Donald Trump signed executive memoranda designating the money towards additional financial assistance to unemployed Americans on August 8.

When asked why Rhode Island hadn’t yet applied at her weekly coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Raimondo contended “there’s nothing to apply for,” and said the federal government needed to provide additional guidance about the grant program.

“We don’t yet know how it would work, how much we’d be eligible to receive, who would be eligible,” Raimondo said Wednesday. “We’re all just waiting for the Trump administration to put out some guidelines.”

Less than 24 hours later, DLT spokesperson Margaux Fontaine told WPRI 12 the agency had “productive conversations” and planned to submit an application by close of business Thursday.

The new round of bonus jobless aid comes after a $600 weekly boost expired at the end of July.

It was not immediately clear how quickly Rhode Islanders would see the extra $300 a week reflected in their payments, but FEMA said it would work with Gov. Gina Raimomdo to implement a system to make the funding available.

WPRI 12 has reached out to the governor’s office and DLT for additional details. This is a developing news story – check back for updates.