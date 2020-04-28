Family Uses Photography To Spread Joy During Pandemic

(WPRI) – Michael Heylin knows the ins and outs of the television business.

He works at a public access station in Raynham, Massachusetts, but with the doors closed for the past month he’s putting his talents to use at home.

It started with a thank you video for first responders in their town.

“A few weeks ago, I got the idea to start doing some videos from home. So, I texted a group of mothers Meghan, Amy, Gina, Julie and Sarah.

Heylin’s creativity took off.

“I started thinking what else can we do. The latest thing that we are doing now is that everyday we are trying to take an old 80’s movie and recreate it with my kids.”

The family recreating movies including Risky Business, The Breakfast Club, Rapunzel and many others.

The photography loving family then doing their own spin on the popular ‘Front Porch Project,’ that has people across the country posing outside their homes.

The Heylin’s version looks different than most.

“We tried to incorporate everything that people are dealing with toilet paper, the hand sanitizer. It was her idea to actually cut my sons hair. So in the photo, she’s actually cutting my sons hair. It’s real life. It’s actually what’s happening.”

His hope is that others do the same and bring more light during this dark time.

“Most of the time I like to volunteer to help out different groups. I can’t do that because I’m stuck at home so this is a way for us to at least bring a little bit of joy into people’s lives. I want to credit my wife, she’s a realtor now but she went to school for photography. So, she does all the work.”

Michael says when they first started doing these activities they thought it would be for 10 days – but now that school is closed for the rest of the year he’s going to have to think of some new ideas.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion here on Eyewitness News. Email me at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter and we would love to share your stories in the days ahead.