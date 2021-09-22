CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

‘Family Guy’ characters star in COVID vaccine PSA

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – The characters from “Family Guy” are appearing in a new public service announcement promoting COVID vaccinations.

The animated short begins with “Family Guy” patriarch Peter Griffin at the doctor’s office, debating whether or not to get the COVID shot. Stewie and Brian then teleport inside his body and explain how vaccines work while floating in his plaque-filled arteries.

“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane voices all four characters — Peter, Stewie, Brian and Dr. Hartman, who is administering Peter’s shot — and the show’s writing team worked with scientific experts and epidemiologists to convey accurate information.

The 3-minute short, produced by the show’s writers and MacFarlane, was created in partnership with the Ad Council’s “It’s Up To You” COVID-19 vaccine education initiative.

“With millions of Americans still unsure about getting vaccinated against COVID-19, it’s more important than ever that we have smart, informative and entertaining messages like this that will boost confidence in the vaccines,” said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council in a release.

“We were proud to work with some of the nation’s leading immunologists and epidemiologists on this PSA.” said “Family Guy” executive producers and showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, “And while we never understood a single note they gave us, we took them all.”

The new season of “Family Guy” will premiere with its 375th episode on September 26th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 9/17/2021: RI DLT Director Matt Weldon

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com