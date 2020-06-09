Family Business Donates Sign to Police & Fire To Show Unity

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A family owned business recently making a donation to Providence Police and Firefighters, as a reminder during these challenging times of unity.

Bill Benell and his family are in the sign business and have been for quite some time.

“My family owns Federal Sign Company. We’ve been around for almost 100 years. My grandfather started it back in the 20’s,” he said.

After a recent conversation with Providence Police, Benell decided to make a special sign showing support to them.

“It feels important that they get a little something back…they might look at it and get some appreciation out of it I hope,” he stated.

First the pandemic, then the riots, Benell says donating the sign to police and fire felt right.

“Just say thank you….just keep up the good work and know that we are thinking of you and praying for you and hopefully things stay safe and turn around real quick,” he explained.

The pandemic changed the need for his business. Benell says his company has maintained a steady flow of business during this time – providing many signs of support for first responders and near the hospitals.

Right now, the company is getting many requests for directional information signage for patrons as businesses open to traffic indoors.

The Providence Police Department responding in a statement saying:

“The Providence Police and Fire Departments are extremely grateful to Bill Benell from Federal Sign for generously donating a banner to display at the Providence Public Safety Complex. During these uncertain times it is important now more than ever that police and fire personnel are recognized for their unity and unwavering dedication to serving and protecting the citizens of Providence.”

