Fall River mom accused of injuring baby released from custody

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River mother accused of abusing her 3-month-old daughter was released Monday despite being declared dangerous by a judge.

According to prosecutors, Thaysa Gagne, 21, took her daughter to Hasbro Children’s Hospital after she cut the girl and injured her further while trying to clean the wound.

Police responded to the hospital after the alleged abuse was reported. The attending physician told police the infant’s injuries were the most severe of that type she had ever treated, adding, “In my 20 years of doing this, this is the worst I’ve seen.”

Thaysa Gagne (Courtesy of the Fall River Police Department)

After several interviews with police, Gagne admitted she accidentally injured her daughter and did not come forward right away because she was scared the Department of Children and Families (DCF) would take her away.

Gagne is charged with assault and battery of a child causing serious bodily injury, wanton or reckless endangerment of a child, and witness intimidation.

In a hearing Monday, the judge deemed Gagne dangerous but released her because he said the conditions of her release will ensure the safety of the child. Gagne was told in court to abide by DCF orders and have no contact with her daughter.

A probable cause hearing was scheduled for August 13.