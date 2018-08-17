City Council was kept in dark about DOJ probe of Providence schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Providence school department didn’t inform members of the City Council about a federal investigation into the district’s English learner programs until last week, more than a year after the probe was launched.

Laura Hart, a spokesperson for the district, confirmed Thursday the council wasn’t notified about the investigation until after a settlement agreement was reached with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights.

“To preserve the fidelity of the negotiation process, the Providence Public School District typically does not publicly discuss the substance of legal settlements until those negotiations are completed,” Hart said.

The decision to keep the council in the dark about the investigation and settlement has sparked concern among some members of the council, particularly since Superintendent Christopher Maher has projected the agreement will cost the district millions of dollars. The council is charged with vetting and approving the school budget each year.

Councilman Sam Zurier, who chairs the Committee on School Department Oversight, confirmed this week he received no briefing of any kind on the investigation until Aug. 10. The Providence School Board voted to authorize the settlement after meeting in executive session on Aug. 8.

Zurier said his committee is planning to discuss the settlement with school department officials in September

“In addition to learning for the first time about the underlying facts of the DOJ investigation, the committee will inquire concerning the issue of how, why and by whom decisions were made regarding the timing and the content of communications to the City Council about these developments,” Zurier said.

Councilwoman Sabina Matos said it was “frustrating” that the council was not informed about the investigation.

“There were plenty of opportunities for them to bring this up during one of the many meetings in which they asked us to amend their budget,” Matos said. “As an English-langue learner myself, what happened to these children in our city is very personal to me. We need to increase the representation of Latinxs on the school board and within the school department’s administrative staff.”

School department officials said this week they didn’t know why the investigation was launched, but the Justice Department confirmed it received multiple complaints about the district prior to beginning the probe.

The Justice Department notified Providence in March that it found at least 12 conditions in city schools that violated a provision in the federal Equal Educational Opportunities Act of 1974 requiring educational agencies to help students overcome language barriers.

The probe found the district placed hundreds of English learners in schools that lacked services the students needed without receiving prior approval from their parents; operated an “educationally unsound” program for some English learners; failed to adequately implement or properly staff English learner programs; segregated some English-learning students in a certain program “for an unreasonable amount of time;” and lacked sufficient materials to implement English learner programs.

The Justice Department also said Providence failed to adequately train principals; was not timely in identifying all English learners; did not properly communicate with parents who have limited English proficiency; did not provide English learners with equal opportunities to participate in specialized programs; used “inappropriate exit criteria” and did not adequately monitor former English learners; and did not properly evaluate its English learner programs for effectiveness.

The district and the Justice Department announced a multi-year settlement agreement this week that will overhaul the way Providence runs its English learner programs, including a requirement to only hire new teachers that are already certified to teach students English learners or committing to become certified.

Providence also agreed to revise the way it identifies, places and tracks English-learning students in school while also providing more courses to students learning English as a second language. The district is also required to develop a K-12 curriculum specifically for students learning English as a second language.

On the city side, school department attorney Charles Ruggerio and outside counsel Henneous Carroll Lombardo negotiated the settlement with the Justice Department. Records show Henneous Carroll Lombardo was paid $131,000 between September 2017 and May 2018.

While the City Council wasn’t looped into the probe, Mayor Jorge Elorza and School Board President Nicholas Hemond both said this week they received periodic updates on the status of the investigation over the last 18 months.

In separate interviews, Elorza and Hemond highlighted Providence’s investments in English learner programs, including an additional $1.1 million in the current fiscal year for staffing and programming, a newcomer academy designed to support new arrivals to the country and a partnership with Roger Williams University to help more teachers earn a certification to teach English learners.

“We’ve come a long way since 2012,” Hemond said, referring to his first full year on the school board. If the Justice Department launched its probe then, “they probably would have come in and taken over the district.”

Hemond said the school board is planning to ask for status updates on the settlement agreement at every meeting “until further notice.” He said supporting English learners is the district’s top priority.

“From the superintendent to his secretary, every single person who has a role to play is going to be held brutally accountable,” he said.

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan