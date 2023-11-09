Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events & attractions!

Boots on the Ground- A memorial presenting more than 7,000 combat boots adorned with flags and placards. Each boot represents a U.S. service member killed in action post 9-11 in the Global War on Terror. This weekend you can find the memorial at Gillette Stadium.

Fire at the Fort-Fort Adams Trust invites you to attend Fire at the Fort/Veterans Day Celebration – The Fort walls will be illuminated and fire pits lit throughout the Parade Field inside Historic Fort Adams!

Big John Leyden Tree Tagging opening weekend- Christmas Tree Tagging Grand Opening: Nov 10th,11th, 12th, and 13th. Shop early with the Field of Artisans talented pop up vendors on site Saturday! Whalers Brewery and Live music all weekend.