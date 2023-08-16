PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police confirm two suspects wanted in connection with a “brazen and sophisticated” heist at a Federal Hill bank in June have been apprehended in Pawtucket after weeks on the run.

12 News was on scene when police took Tracey Delgado and Stanley Palmer into custody in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on George Street.

In early July, another suspect, Justine Fernandes, was apprehended by police in Providence and remains behind bars, according to police.

According to court documents obtained by Target 12, a storage unit raided in North Providence last month was in Fernandes’s name, where police found $24,345 cash inside a safe, plus “several pieces of evidence.”

“That leaves $463,655 USD outstanding and in the possession of Tracey Delgado and Stanley Palmer,” court documents said.

Police confirm Fernandes, Delgado and Palmer have been charged with one count of breaking and entering, one count of conspiracy and one count of larceny over $1,500.

Police allege Delgado, an employee of Santander Bank, broke into the bank’s using an employee access code to breach the bank without triggering an alarm.

Officers arrived to find the vault door wide open, but no suspects. Surveillance video from inside the bank showed the two suspects, who were both wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves, entering through a back door and making their way toward the vault.

In the footage, one of the suspects could be seen entering a code and opening the vault “with no difficulty,” according to the affidavit. The other suspect was wheeling a suitcase into the building and up the ramp to the vault.

