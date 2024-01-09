PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Ethics Commission has found no probable cause that House Speaker Joe Shekarchi violated the state ethics code when he supported 2017 legislation that could have benefited a client of his law firm.

The ethics panel on Tuesday voted 5-to-0 to dismiss the complaint filed last year by Rhode Island GOP Chairman Joe Powers. Shekarchi thanked the commission after the vote, calling the complaint “groundless and frivolous.”

“By filing this baseless complaint, the Republican Party attempted to distract me from important priorities like providing safe affordable housing for every Rhode Islander,” Shekarchi said in a statement. “My resolve could never be shaken.”

The state’s Republican Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Powers’ initial complaint filed last May alleged Shekarchi violated the state ethics code when he supported legislation that would have allowed weddings to be hosted at local farms for a fee.

The GOP leader alleged the legislation would have financially benefited a legal client of Shekarchi’s law firm, who had been prohibited from hosting weddings at his farm. Shekarchi was House majority leader at the time. The legislation passed in the House but failed in the Senate.

The ethics commission voted in June to investigate the allegations and have now rejected them unanimously.

“I am pleased this matter has been concluded and look forward to continuing to address the many important issues facing the people of Rhode Island,” Shekarchi said.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor.

Tim White contributed to this report.