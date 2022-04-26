PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has submitted his final tax-and-spending plan of his term in office, during a unusual year when the city is flush with federal cash and home values are rising, leading to concerns about higher tax bills.

The mayor was slated to deliver a budget address to the Providence City Council at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

Elorza’s $567 million proposal, which is for the 2022-23 fiscal year that starts July 1, will be vetted by the City Council Finance Committee over the next two months. Elorza, who is term-limited, will leave office in the middle of the next fiscal year.

In order to keep the overall tax increase below the state-mandated cap of 4%, Elorza’s plan decreases the residential property tax rate in response to the reassessment of city property that took place this spring.

Despite the cut to the rate, tax bills will still increase overall for many homeowners. Elorza’s office could not immediately provide estimates on what percentage of property owners will see an increased tax bill this year, but he said residential home values increased across the city during the recent revaluation, which happens every three years.

Under the mayor’s proposal, the residential rate would be $18.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. Property owners who live in their homes would get a 45% homestead exemption, an increase from the current 40% of property exempted from taxation. (The current tax rate is $24.56 per $1,000, with a 40% homestead exemption.)

As for commercial properties, the tax rate would decrease to $33.85 per $1,000, the tangible tax rate would be $55.55 per $1,000, and the car tax rate would continue to decrease per the state’s phaseout plan, resulting in a new rate of $20 per $1,000. The first $6,000 of a vehicle’s value would be exempt from the tax, and businesses with less than $10,000 in tangible property don’t need to pay the tangible tax.

The new budget includes $1.5 million to hire and train 50 new Providence police officers in a new academy scheduled to begin in the fall or winter, and $300,000 to recruit the next class of firefighters.

There is also $721,000 proposed for the new program to divert certain 911 calls away from police and to social service agencies that handle mental health and substance abuse issues. The city is in the middle of reviewing a bid from the Providence Center — the only organization that submitted a proposal — to provide clinicians to join the city’s dispatch center and to ride along with firefighters to respond to such calls.

An additional $330,000 is proposed to do outreach to people with behavioral health issues or who are experiencing homelessness.

The city’s $5 million appropriation for the massive Superman building development deal announced earlier this month is not included in the budget, potentially punting that debate to the next mayor and the next City Council, which will have many new faces next year due to term limits. (The massive public-private financing deal calls for the $5 million from the city to be provided once the long-vacant building has a certificate of occupancy.)

Elorza’s budget proposes to send $130 million to the Providence Public School District, the same level as last year. The state-controlled district believe it is owed more under state law, a matter that is currently being litigated in court between Elorza and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

The annual payment to the city’s pension fund — determined by actuaries — increases to $100 million in the new budget, up from $93 million in the current year. The long-term obligations, promised to public employees oftentimes decades ago, are an increasing drain on the city’s annual operating budget. Elorza has separately proposed a $515 million pension obligation bond to shore up the fund, which must be approved by the General Assembly and is going to voters on June 7.

A summary of the budget provided by Elorza’s office notes he’s level-funding many of his priorities including PVDFest, youth programming, summer jobs and after-school programs.

But the new plan lacks the usual list of new initiatives proposed by the mayor, as many of those items — such as a new reparations program — are contained in a separate $124 million ordinance to spend the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money appropriated by Congress last year. The ARPA ordinance was approved by the Council Finance Committee last week.

There is some ARPA money in the general city budget, however. Elorza included $25 million in “revenue recovery” dollars from the ARPA funds to make up for lost revenue due to the pandemic. Of that, $16 million is set aside to “stabilize” the general fund, according to the mayor’s office, and nearly $9 million is slated for repairs to the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier, capital investments at Roger Williams Park Zoo, sidewalk investments and parks.

The budget includes a 2.5% salary increases for both union and non-union City Hall staffers, following a new tentative contract deal reached with the Local 1033 Laborer’s Union.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.