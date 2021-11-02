Zurier wins landslide victory in special Providence Senate election

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democrat Sam Zurier will represent District 3 in the Rhode Island Senate after winning 90% of the vote over his GOP opponent Alex Cannon, according to unofficial results.

Zurier won 2,560 votes in the special general election on Tuesday, while Cannon received 263 votes, per the R.I. Board of Elections.

Zurier, a former Providence city councilman, had first won a competitive five-way Democratic primary last month, and was the heavy favorite to beat Cannon in the left-leaning district on the East Side of Providence.

Zurier succeeds former state Sen. Gayle Goldin, who resigned over the summer to take a job with the Biden administration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/30/21: Jennifer Lima, North Kingstown School Committee member

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community