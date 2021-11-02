Zurier wins landslide victory in special Providence Senate election

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democrat Sam Zurier will represent District 3 in the Rhode Island Senate after winning 90% of the vote over his GOP opponent Alex Cannon, according to unofficial results.

Zurier won 2,560 votes in the special general election on Tuesday, while Cannon received 263 votes, per the R.I. Board of Elections.

Zurier, a former Providence city councilman, had first won a competitive five-way Democratic primary last month, and was the heavy favorite to beat Cannon in the left-leaning district on the East Side of Providence.

Zurier succeeds former state Sen. Gayle Goldin, who resigned over the summer to take a job with the Biden administration.