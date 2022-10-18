Providence, RI (Oct. 18, 2022) –WPRI-TV and The CW Providence today announced that they will televise a debate tonight between the candidates in the race to represent Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District, Democrat Seth Magaziner, and Republican Allan Fung. The debate will air on both WPRI 12, owned by Nexstar Media Inc., and The CW Providence, a Mission Broadcasting digital channel beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The debate will also be available via live stream on wpri.com and the 12News mobile app.

The debate is being simulcast as a public service, to enable Verizon FiOS subscribers to view the event. Verizon FiOS subscribers have been unable to view any of the programming provided by WPRI-TV since midnight Friday, October 15, due to Verizon FiOS’s decision to force several Nexstar television stations across the country off of its platform when its contract with Nexstar expired.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have Mission Broadcasting as a partner here in Providence,” said Patrick Wholey, Vice President and General Manager of WPRI-TV. “This is an important debate and we want every viewer who wants to watch it to be able to do so, regardless of platform. These are the kind of events that Verizon FiOS is denying to its subscribers, and we want to help these viewers get the information they need to make informed decisions about who to vote for in November.”

The debate will be moderated by Target 12 Chief Investigative Reporter Tim White and 12 News Politics Editor Ted Nesi, who will question the candidates about a variety of issues, including inflation, abortion, and the balance of power on Capitol Hill.

The debate can be seen on WPRI 12, streaming live on WPRI.com and the 12 News app.

Now, as a public service to our viewers, also on The CW Providence – for Verizon Fios customers that’s channel 9 or 509.

12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters for comprehensive campaign coverage on air and online, with daily news coverage, exclusive polls, extended interviews, Nesi’s Notes, Pulse of Providence and more.