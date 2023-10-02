NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Tuesday is preliminary election day in New Bedford. Residents will vote to narrow down the field candidates for mayor and other elected positions.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find a list of New Bedford polling locations here.

The candidates for mayor on the ballot are:

Jon Mitchell (incumbent)

Nathan J. Almeida

Xavier R. Cardona

Michael Janson

Richard Tyson Moultrie

Ryan Duarte

Ward 5 map courtesy of New Bedford.

The Ward 5 City Council seat and five at-large city council positions will also be on the ballot.

As reported by the New Bedford Light, the city’s board of elections says there’s been an uptick in early voting and mail-in ballots.

The two candidates with the most votes after Tuesday’s election will advance to the general election on Nov. 7.

Stay with 12 News and WPRI.com for updates on Tuesday’s election.