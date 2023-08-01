PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In a forum focused on how congressional candidates would address the opioid epidemic through their role on Capitol Hill, a number of the seats at the front of the room were empty.

“The fact that we are the only four candidates here is a slap in the face for the [recovery] community,” said Providence Ward One Councilman John Goncalves in the first hour of the forum.

In the end, six out of the 14 candidates running for Rhode Island’s first congressional district showed up, including Goncalves, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Gabe Amo and Senator Ana Quezada.

Senator Sandra Cano and Don Carlson arrived an hour after the forum got underway, and Amo had to leave early due to a prior commitment.

Despite Goncalves’ frustration with the lack of attendance from candidates during Tuesday’s event at the Anchor Recovery Community Center in Providence, many agreed on key issues when it came addressing addiction and recovery services in the state.

Those issues included how a lack of housing stands as one of the largest barriers for those wanting to enter recovery.

“Every problem that we have, you can trace it back to housing,” Matos said. “There were these individuals that were in recovery but then the policies that we had in place don’t allow them to have a place to live.”

Data from the Rhode Island Department of Health reveals 434 people died from accidental drug overdose deaths in 2022, which is on par with the highest year on record.

The pervasiveness of substance use disorder showed up during the forum, as multiple candidates shared their personal experiences.

“I have a family member who was going through a lot of challenges,” Cano said. “Do you know how he got dependent on opiates? He got into an accident and he had a pain that was very chronic and the only way that he could relieve that pain was through opiates.”

In the audience were members of several organizations taking the part of the local efforts to make Rhode Island “recovery ready,” including the Rhode Island Association for Addiction Professionals, RICARES and Project Weber/RENEW.

Those organizations made clear some of the issues they face in being on the frontlines of recovery efforts, including a lack of pay.

Ultimately, candidates are trying to make a lasting impression with early voting set to begin Aug. 16 in the special election, and the primary scheduled for Sept. 5.