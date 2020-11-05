While Biden won Rhode Island, Trump showed strength in some places

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Election 2020 has taken on a different face with mail-in ballots and early voting playing a major role in the race for the White House.

In Rhode Island, President Donald Trump gained traction in communities that typically vote Democratic.

In 2008 and 2016, Rhode Island voted overwhelmingly Democratic, and Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s victory in Rhode Island this year makes it 36 years since a Republican won the state, which was Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Yet there were still clear pockets of support for Trump, who one again got nearly 40% of the vote. Geographically, western Rhode Island voted more Republican. Eastern Rhode Island, which hosts a larger population of residents, voted more Democratic.

“Nearly every city and town voted for Barack Obama both times. That is not what we’re seeing in the Trump era. We see Rhode Island divided right now the middle,” 12 News Politics Editor Ted Nesi said.

And despite the statewide Biden win, Trump did make some headway in communities like Central Falls, which is a predominately Latino community.

The president was able to increase his share of the vote by about 20 percentage points, though it wasn’t enough to win the city, which still went for Biden.

Outgoing Central Falls Mayor James Diossa said that some voters were uneasy about some of Biden’s positions, which is why we see an increase in the presidents margins.

This election is not just causing a stir in communities, but also in families. North Kingstown resident Anna Fiore said she experienced a shakeup in her own family caused by the election.

“So on one side of my family, it’s pretty easy to navigate because I match with their views. But on the other side it’s kind of hard,” she said.

Other residents, like Colby Masse of Bristol, believe the division is rooted in political parties, adding that maybe it’s time to change that.

“I think were forced to believe that our thoughts have to fall into those two categories and that’s just not the way the world should work,” Masse said.