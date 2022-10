EAST PROVIDENCE. R.I. (WPRI) — With less than a month to go before the November election, 12 News is catching up with some of the candidates to get their take on issues important to voters.

Democratic Congressman David Cicilline is running for reelection in Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District against Republican Allen Waters.

In the above video, Cicilline joins us live in studio to discuss immigration reform, abortion rights, and the cost of living.