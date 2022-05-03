PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade has brought abortion rights to the forefront of the political debate.

With the Rhode Island primary a little more than four months away, 12 News asked candidates in the contested 2nd Congressional District race how they would respond if Roe v. Wade were to be struck down.

Here are their responses, sorted by alphabetical order:

Omar Bah (D)

Bah equated reproductive rights with human rights in a statement on Twitter.

“I am shocked and appalled by the leaked supreme court draft-decision,” Bah said in a tweet on Tuesday. “The Senate should end the filibuster, and Congress should pass legislation to codify abortion rights. I have never, and will never, waiver on my stance regarding a woman’s ‘right to choose.'”

Bah has not yet responded to a request for an interview.

Joy Fox (D)

If elected to Congress, Fox said she would support passing a bill to ensure a woman’s right to choose is secure, along with expanding the Supreme Court, which is a strategy some Democrats have suggested to balance the current conservative court.

Fox also highlighted that although Rhode Island is “lucky” to have protections in its laws on a woman’s right to choose, there is still work to be done within the state to improve access.

Allan Fung (R)

Fung told 12 News in a statement that he does not support late-term or partial birth abortions and does not believe taxpayers should fund any abortions. Fung also said abortion policy would not be his priority, citing inflation and supply chain issues as his top concerns.

“If that leaked decision is true, then it becomes a state issue and in RI the law is codified,” Fung said. “I’m not running to change abortion laws. I’m running to lower gas and grocery prices and get products back on the shelves.”

Fung has not yet responded to a request for comment on expanding the Supreme Court.

Bob Lancia (R)

Lancia has not yet responded to a request for an interview or made any statements related to the potential Supreme Court decision.

Seth Magaziner (D)

Magaziner told 12 News he has been a consistent advocate of women’s rights and labels himself as pro-choice, citing his support of the 2019 state law that codified access to abortion in Rhode Island.

“I think what people in this country and people in the state need more than anything in a candidate is someone who has shown that they will stand up, they will do the work, they will roll up their sleeves, in defense of fundamental rights,” Magaziner said. “And I have done that work. I have shown that I will show up, that I have showed up, and I will continue to do so as a candidate for Congress.”

Magaziner also said he would work to pass a federal bill guaranteeing access to abortion to all. When asked if he would support expanding the Supreme Court, Magaziner said he would consider reforms.

“Well, what came out last night shows that the current Supreme Court is going in a radically different direction than Supreme Courts in the past,” Magaziner added. “Supreme Courts historically have expanded rights in this country, not taken them away, and so if they go down this road, then we are going to have to take a hard look at reforms.”

Sarah Morgenthau (D)

Morgenthau identifies herself as pro-choice and said passing legislation in Congress would be her main priority as a way to “check the power of the court.”

“You can never be sure that that something won’t be changed in your own state,” Morgenthau said. “And I think also that we need to ensure that all women across the country have equal access to be able to make that decision about whether or not they want to have have an abortion.”

When asked if she would support efforts to pack the court, Morgenthau said she would take a look at that option, but focus on what is “actionable.” Morgenthau also highlighted the importance of sending a woman to represent a state that has only men in Congress.

“I think women can provide a unique perspective,” Morgenthau said. “I think that the Roe v. Wade decision is one example of many of why we need to have a diversity of voices, and I think women in particular have an ability to be collaborative, to be problem solvers, and to bring that unique perspective that we need in Washington.”

Michael Neary (D)

Neary has not yet responded to a request for an interview or made any statements related to the potential Supreme Court decision.

David Segal (D)

Segal said he would support a federal bill to protect a woman’s right to choose. He also said the court might need structural reforms like term limits or more justices, but acknowledged that expanding the court might not be doable, given that some key Democrats in the Senate do not support this strategy.

“If I thought that we could expand the court right now and install more justices who were in line with the American public on this and also on other issues, I would absolutely do that,” Segal said. “There’s not an easy federal answer to this right now.”