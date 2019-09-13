What you need to know about Fall River’s preliminary election

FALL RIVER, (Mass.) — On September 17, voters in Fall River vote in a preliminary election to decide which two candidates will continue their bid to become the city’s next mayor.

How a Preliminary Election Works

A preliminary election is similar to a primary as it helps narrow the field for a race. However, since the race is non-partisan, voters can vote for any candidate and aren’t limited to voting for candidates in a specific party.

There are three candidates on the ballot for the Fall River Mayoral Preliminary – Paul Coogan, incumbent Mayor Jasiel Correia, and Erica Scott-Pacheco

The top two vote-getters in the preliminary will face off against each other in the general election on Nov. 5.

Paul Coogan

Paul Coogan narrowly lost to Correia in the March recall election. A two-term school committee member, Coogan said he has decades of experience in the education field.

“I think there’s a number of factors that would make me the best candidate for the mayor of Fall River: honesty, integrity, temperament, work ethic, my career, how much time I’ve given to the city,” he said.

Jasiel Correia (I)

Jasiel Correia, the current mayor, is vying for reelection amid a cloud of controversy. Despite two separate indictments – one for fraud the other on charges of extortion – Correia said his accomplishments as mayor speak for themselves.

“I can sit here and tell you the long list of accomplishments that this administration, with my leadership and my team, have accomplished. I think that’s what the people of Fall River know exist, they see it, they hear it, the feel it,” Correia said.

Erica Scott-Pacheco

Erica Scott-Pacheco, who trailed behind the others in the recall with fewer than 800 votes, is a fundraising director at a nonprofit and a self-described community advocate.

“It’s really important that we have someone with a strong financial management background to make sure that all of our tax dollars are being spent wisely,” she said.

