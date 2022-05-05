WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The major candidates for Rhode Island governor met on stage for the first time Thursday, offering their views on taxes, spending and other state policies as they battle to win the corner office this fall.

The hour-long forum, hosted by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council and moderated by 12 News reporter Steph Machado, took place during a luncheon at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.

Incumbent Gov. Dan McKee and his four Democratic challengers — Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, and community activist Luis Daniel Muñoz — were joined at the event by Republican businesswoman Ashley Kalus.

Watch the first part of the forum in the video above, and see part 2 below.

The lead-up to the forum saw some confusion about whether McKee would participate.

The governor’s staff confirmed his attendance back in February, but last week RIPEC announced he had pulled out of the event. McKee left Rhode Island for a vacation with his wife last Friday, but then announced Monday he had changed his mind again and would return to the state in time for the event.

All the Democratic candidates except McKee previously met for a virtual forum in February hosted by the Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus.