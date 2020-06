EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Senate rivals Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy III will debate live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com Monday night.

Political Analyst Joe Fleming joined Eyewitness News Anchor Kim Kalunian to talk about the race so far, and what he’ll be looking for at the debate.

Watch the candidates as they take on key issues lives at 7 p.m. on June 8.