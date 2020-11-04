Warwick Mayor Solomon trails against challenger Frank Picozzi

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Independent Frank Picozzi may receive an early Christmas present this year.

Unofficial election results show Picozzi has a sizable lead over incumbent Democrat Joseph Solomon in the Warwick mayoral race.

It looks like Warwick Mayor Joe Solomon is in deep trouble – this includes early in-person ("emergency") ballots. Still need to see mail ballots pic.twitter.com/HEgWVb9ub0 — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) November 4, 2020

Picozzi, a contractor who did not run under a party banner, is a former School Committee member and is well known in the city for his annual Christmas lights display. He said he ran in part because he was unimpressed with Solomon’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of 1:30 a.m., Picozzi was leading Solomon by more than 8,000 votes. But because of an unusual pace of counting and reporting numbers during the coronavirus pandemic, Solomon chose had not conceded in the race he trailed all night.

Solomon, a former City Council President, was elevated to mayor in 2018 following the resignation of former Mayor Scott Avedisian. Solomon then won election to his first full two-year term in November 2018.

Less than a week before the election, Picozzi scored the endorsement of the Warwick Beacon, which argued he would “break with the old political ways of running a city.”