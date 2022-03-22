WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi announced Tuesday morning his intention to run for re-election.

“Because so many people have been asking – Today I’m announcing my intention to run for re-election to the office of the Mayor of the City of Warwick,” he posted on his Facebook page.

Picozzi says he learned he will have at least one challenger from the Democratic party, and he “welcomes the challenge.”

He continued saying that he will remain an Independent candidate and will not seek endorsements of any kind.

“I am very proud of my administration’s accomplishments these past 15 months and will run on my record when campaign season begins,” he wrote.

Picozzi was sworn into office in January 2021 after beating incumbent Democrat Joseph Solomon in the Warwick mayoral race.

Before he was mayor, Picozzi was a former School Committee member and is well known in the city for his annual Christmas lights display.