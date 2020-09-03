Votes still being counted in close race for Kennedy’s US House seat

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) ─ More than 24 hours after the polls closed, there’s still no official call on who won the Democratic primary for Joe Kennedy’s seat representing Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The two front-runners, Jake Auchincloss and Jesse Mermell, are neck and neck, with Auchincloss having a mere one-point lead over Mermell as of Wednesday. The pair were separated by about 1,500 votes out of nearly 150,000.

Both candidates have found common ground on one thing: asking that every vote be counted.

The Auchincloss campaign is sounding confident that they will win, while Mermell’s team says they believe there are still more votes to be counted that could help them.

Shannon Jenkins, a professor at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, said a delay like this is to be expected as officials navigate voting during a pandemic, especially when it comes to a race that was too close to call on election night.

“The delay is about getting the count right,” Jenkins said. “That’s what we should remember about this.”

“It is really about processing those mail-in ballots, that just takes a bit longer than processing ballots of people and voters who showed up,” she added.

Galvin’s office indicated roughly 1,400 to 1,500 ballots remained to be counted, though Mermell’s campaign suggested there could be more. The rest of the ballots are slated to be counted Thursday. Depending on the margin of victory, it’s possible the race will go to a recount.

Auchincloss and Mermell were among seven Democrats running in the 4th District primary. Even more were in the race earlier in the campaign, including Dave Cavell, who suspended his campaign last month and threw his support behind Mermell.

He too is pushing for every vote to be counted.

“I began every debate by bemoaning the lack of rank-choice voting ─ I didn’t think it made sense, that anybody could win this race with 20% of 21% of the votes cast,” Cavell said. “So I took a look at the dynamics of the race and made the decision I made, which was to get out and throw my support behind a candidate I thought was best positioned to get that majority.”

Ranked-choice voting is something voters in the Bay State could approve on the November ballot. Cavell said that system would avoid the type of situation that’s now unfolding in the 4th District.

“I think this is a really simple lesson where, instead of a system where you can win with 22% and instead of a system where you vote for one person…ranked-choice voting says, ‘OK, why don’t you rank the candidates?'” Cavell explained.

The winner of the Democratic primary will go on to face GOP nominee Julie Hall in November.

