Voters approve $5 million bond to repair East Greenwich schools

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — In a special election, voters in East Greenwich approved a $5 million bond that will ultimately benefit the town’s six schools.

The bond, according to Town Manager Andrew Nota, would be put towards much-needed improvements in school infrastructure, security, technology and more.

“There are key times in the life cycle of any given facility that you need to make a needed investment, and this happens to be one of those times,” Nota explained.

Nota said the East Greenwich School Department is taking advantage of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s school construction program, which he said, “is incentivized to provide communities, like East Greenwich, with a higher percentage of state reimbursement based on the individual improvements that are being recommended.”

Last year, Rhode Islanders approved a $250 million school repair bond, which funds the renovation of existing school buildings and the construction of new ones.

Nota said the town will recover all of its interest from the bond while the schools reap the benefits.

“It comes pretty close to being a no-interest $5 million bond,” Nota said, adding that the bond’s interest would end up totaling approximately $2 million.

Nota hopes construction and improvements will begin by Summer 2020.