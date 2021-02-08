Voter Guide: What you need to know for March 2 special election in RI

Ballots can be cast in person, early, or by mail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — $400 million worth of borrowing is on the table for the upcoming special election in Rhode Island.

Voters will be asked to approve or deny a series of bond referendums to fund various projects including affordable housing development, transportation infrastructure work, and facilities for higher education.

Deadlines

Tuesday, Feb. 9: Mail ballot applications must be received by 4 p.m.

Mail ballot applications must be received by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10: Early in-person voting period begins

Early in-person voting period begins Monday, March 1: Early in-person voting period ends at 4 p.m.

Early in-person voting period ends at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 2: Special referenda election, polls open 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

How to Vote

Like the November election, Rhode Islanders have the option to cast their ballot by mail or in person, either on election day or during the early voting period that precedes it.

By Mail

Mail ballot applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. If you didn’t get it in the post on time, the form can be dropped of at your local board of canvassers or in one of the drop-boxes located in every city and town.

List: Local Boards of Canvassers | Map: Mail ballot drop-off locations

Voters can track the status of their mail ballot here.

Accessible mail ballots are also available to those who need them.

In Person

Reuters

Rhode Islanders can also cast their votes in person on March 2, or in the 20 days leading up to the special election.

Look up your polling place to find out when early voting is available.

The deadline to register to vote in the special election (Jan. 31) has already passed.

Bond Referendums

Question 1

$107 million for higher education projects at all three state colleges, including a fine arts center at URI, Clarke Science Building at RIC, and renovations at all four CCRI campuses

Question 2

$74 million for green initiatives including state beaches, campgrounds, parks (including the I-195 land park), clean water, the Woonasquatucket greenway project and Providence river dredging

Question 3

$65 million for affordable housing development

Question 4

$72 million for transportation infrastructure, to match federal funds for ports, highways, roads and bridges

Question 5

$15 million for early childhood facilities and the education capital fund

Question 6

$7 million for arts and culture including the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts grant program, Trinity Repertory Company and Rhode Island Philharmonic

Question 7

$60 million for Quonset to develop the Port of Davisville and acquire and develop other industrial sites for “job-producing activities”