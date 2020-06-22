‘Virtual kickoff rally’ as Langevin seeks 11th term in office

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic Congressman Jim Langevin is launching his re-election campaign as he seeks an 11th term in office.

Langevin is facing at least one challenger, Providence Board of Licenses chair Dylan Conley, in the September Democratic primary. Republican Bob Lancia, a former state representative, has also announced he will run for the seat.

Langevin, 56, has represented Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District on Capitol Hill since 2001.

Prior to entering Congress, Langevin served as a state representative and then secretary of state.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to fight for the people of Rhode Island in Washington and help middle-class families, workers, and small business owners,” Langevin said in a campaign announcement Monday.

“The people of the 2nd District have put their trust in me throughout the years to represent them in Congress, and I am committed as ever to listen and advocate on their behalf,” he added. “I intend to continue to work tirelessly and leverage my experience to advance our state and help Rhode Islanders succeed.”

Langevin’s campaign hosted a virtual kickoff rally Monday, June 22 at 6 p.m.

U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman David Cicilline, Gov. Gina Raimondo, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, and Attorney General Peter Neronha were expected to make virtual appearances in support of Langevin Monday night.