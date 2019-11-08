Mayor-elect Coogan to focus on boosting morale in Fall River

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Voters in Fall River are hoping after electing Paul Coogan as the city’s next mayor, it will be the dawn of a new era.

In this week’s episode of Newsmakers, Coogan said his primary goal is to boost the morale of the city.

“People in Fall River have been battered senseless by a string of these crazy indictments and I think that’s what they want – they want some stability,” Coogan said.

Outgoing Mayor Jasiel Correia stepped aside for the remainder of his term back in October as he faces federal charges – including fraud and extortion – in two separate cases. He will formally resign on Jan. 1, when Coogan is sworn into office.

Coogan said when his phone rang on election night – he was surprised to hear Correia on the other end.

“We definitely butted heads over and over, but he just wanted me to know congratulations and good luck in the future,” Coogan said.