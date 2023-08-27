PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is in the Ocean State today, in support of Rhode Island 1st Congressional District candidate Aaron Regunberg.

“Sixty percent of our people are living paycheck to paycheck, and millions of workers are trying to get by on starvation wages,” said Sen. Sanders. “We don’t just need another democratic vote in Congress, we need people who have the guts to take on powerful special interests and fight for the working class, and Aaron is one of those people.”

Regunberg is one of 12 Democrats vying for the nomination to succeed David Cicilline.

The event began at noon at the Columbus Theatre in Providence. Singer Vanessa Carlton performed before the rally.

12 News is hosting a live televised debate between the Democratic candidates Tuesday night, at 7 p.m., on WPRI 12. There are still free tickets available if you would like to be there in person.

The debate will also be live-streamed on WPRI.com.