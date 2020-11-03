US postal service ordered to check for delayed ballots in key battlegrounds

Your Local Election HQ

by: David Shepardson/Reuters

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — A judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep mail processing facilities on Tuesday afternoon for delayed ballots and immediately dispatch any for delivery in about a dozen states including election battlegrounds such Pennsylvania and Florida.

USPS data presented in the case showed about 300,000 ballots that were received for mail processing did not have scans confirming their delivery to election authorities. While ballots may be delivered without delivery scans, voting rights groups fear mail delays could cause at least some of those votes to be disqualified

Affected by the order are central Pennsylvania, northern New England, greater South Carolina, south Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Alabama and Wyoming as well as the cities of Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Detroit and Lakeland, Florida.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered postal officials to complete the inspections by 3 p.m. EST and certify by 4:30 p.m. EST that no ballots were left behind.

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit brought by groups such as Vote Forward, a voting rights organization, and Latino community groups.

Many states will only count mailed ballots that are received by the end of Tuesday in their election results.

In August, USPS suspended cost-cutting moves such as removing post boxes and mail processing machines implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, an ally of President Donald Trump. State attorneys general and civil rights groups said the changes would slow election mail delivery and make it difficult for voters to participate during the coronavirus pandemic.

The postal service has said it had delivered 122 million blank and completed ballots before Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election 2020: Resources & Coverage

More Election Resources & Coverage
Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Election 2020: 12 News Team Tweets

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Erika Sanzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour