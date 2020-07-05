Trump to hold outdoor rally in Portsmouth, NH

Live Now
FILE – In this June 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. The coronavirus pandemic isn’t going away anytime soon, but campaigns are still forging ahead with in-person organizing. The pandemic upended elections this year, forcing campaigns to shift their organizing activities almost entirely online and compelling both parties to reconfigure their conventions. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WPRI) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold an outdoor rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire later this week, his campaign announced.

The “Make America Great Again! Rally” will be held at Portsmouth International Airport at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.

President Trump’s visit to the granite state comes after controversial appearances in Tulsa, Oklahoma last month and at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota on Friday, and as coronavirus cases continue spike across the country.

The announcement for the event said attendees will be “strongly encouraged” to wear masks, but did not say it was required.

