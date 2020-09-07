Trump supporters hold floating rally in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — People gathered on land and sea Monday morning at Rocky Point State Park to show support for President Donald Trump.

“TRUMPAPALOOZA 2020” was organized by R.I. Warriors for Trump.

“Come float together in support of President Trump! Anchor or raft-up in front of Rocky Point State Park,” the event read on Facebook. “Let’s see who can have the most decorated boat for our friends on land Let’s have a huge flotilla. We did it once we can do it again.”

The crowd of supporters donned Trump hats, held signs, waved flags, and cheered “four more years” as the president seeks reelection.

Attendees told 12 News they were there to support the president, the police, and each other.

“You know what, it’s all peaceful,” Deborah Shantagata of Warwick said. “Everyone is kind and has a nice word today to each other. We’re all cheering each other on, there’s no negativity, and it’s just beautiful. We’re unified.”

Shantagata said she’s made new friends at other recent boat rallies and even attended Monday’s event with some she met last week.