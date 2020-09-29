Trump-Biden debate: How to watch and what you need to know

(NEXSTAR/WPRI) — The first debate of the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be held Tuesday night.

Watch the debate at 9 p.m. ET on WPRI 12 and Fox Providence, and stay with us for a recap and post-debate analysis with politics editor Ted Nesi on 12 News at 11.

On WPRI.com and the WPRI 12 News app, you’ll also find live-streaming coverage of the debate from CBS News, NewsNation, and our sister station, WFLA-TV, including live pre- and post-debate specials with digital anchor J.B. Biunno.

You can also catch the debate on WGN America, NewsNationNow.com, or the free NewsNation Now app.

The debate at Case Western University in Cleveland will be the first of three between the Democratic Party’s nominee and the Republican incumbent.

The 90-minute event will be broken up into six 15-minute segments. A week before the event, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the following expected topics:

  • The Trump and Biden records
  • The Supreme Court
  • Coronavirus
  • The economy
  • Race and violence in U.S. cities
  • The integrity of the election

The supervising commission said the topics were selected by the moderator, Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace, and are subject to change based on the news cycle. Since the topics were announced, President Trump has nominated a new Supreme Court justice and faced an avalanche of questions about his personal finances following a New York Times article indicating that he has paid little in taxes over most of the last two decades.

Due to the pandemic, the audience will be limited to less than 100 people and Trump and Biden will not shake hands.

The vice presidential debate will follow from Salt Lake City on October 7. The remaining presidential forums will be held on October 15 in Miami and October 22 in Nashville.

Can’t stay up for the debate? 12 News has you covered. Tune in Wednesday morning to 12 News This Morning as political analyst Joe Fleming joins us live in studio.

