Trump-Biden debate: How to watch and what you need to know

(NEXSTAR/WPRI) — The first debate of the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be held Tuesday night.

Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic are preparing for the first presidential debate of 2020.



Perimeters are set up and the Ohio National Guard is on standby for potential protesters.



I'll let you know what else to expect tonight, coming up at noon on @wpri12. pic.twitter.com/s5sD3ZGfsU — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) September 29, 2020

The debate at Case Western University in Cleveland will be the first of three between the Democratic Party’s nominee and the Republican incumbent.

The 90-minute event will be broken up into six 15-minute segments. A week before the event, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the following expected topics:

The Trump and Biden records

The Supreme Court

Coronavirus

The economy

Race and violence in U.S. cities

The integrity of the election

The supervising commission said the topics were selected by the moderator, Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace, and are subject to change based on the news cycle. Since the topics were announced, President Trump has nominated a new Supreme Court justice and faced an avalanche of questions about his personal finances following a New York Times article indicating that he has paid little in taxes over most of the last two decades.

Due to the pandemic, the audience will be limited to less than 100 people and Trump and Biden will not shake hands.

The vice presidential debate will follow from Salt Lake City on October 7. The remaining presidential forums will be held on October 15 in Miami and October 22 in Nashville.

