PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With just under four months left before the Sept. 13 primary, Rhode Islanders are about to get their first look at where the races for governor and Congress stand.

On Tuesday at 5 p.m., 12 News and Roger Williams University will release their first political poll of the 2022 election cycle, surveying Rhode Island voters to find out who’s ahead in the Democratic primaries for governor, the 2nd Congressional District and lieutenant governor.

The poll will also reveal how primary voters feel about the job performances of President Biden and incumbent Gov. Dan McKee, as well as whether they want to see Biden run for a second term in 2024 and what they see as the key issues this year.

The survey of 400 likely Democratic primary voters — plus a subsample of 250 likely 2nd District Democratic primary voters — was conducted last week. It marks the first independent survey of the Rhode Island primary commissioned by any news outlet this year.

McKee is facing four challengers in the Democratic primary: Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, and community activist. The candidates participated in their first joint forum earlier this month, and Foulkes is going on the air Tuesday with the first TV ad in the primary.

Meanwhile, the 2nd Congressional District race has emerged as one of Rhode Island’s biggest political contests of 2022 after veteran Democrat Jim Langevin unexpectedly announced his retirement in January.

The best-known Democrat running to succeed him, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, is facing five primary opponents: Refugee Dream Center founder Omar Bah, former Langevin aide Joy Fox, Providence firefighter Cameron Moquin, former Biden administration official Sarah Morgenthau, and former state Rep. David Segal.

There is also a competitive primary happening for the lieutenant governor’s office, a usually low-profile job that has been in the spotlight over the last year after McKee ascended from the post to succeed Gina Raimondo in the governor’s office.

McKee’s handpicked replacement as lieutenant governor, Sabina Matos, is facing two Democratic primary opponents: state Sen. Cynthia Mendes — who is running as a progressive ticket with Matt Brown — and state Rep. Deb Ruggiero.

The winners of the three Democratic primaries will go on to face the Republican nominees for those offices in the November general election.

The first results from the 12 News/RWU poll will be released Tuesday on 12 News at 5 and on WPRI.com, with more results coming out later tonight and on Wednesday.

The poll was conducted by Fleming & Associates of Cumberland, led by longtime 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming, who has been doing survey research for WPRI 12 since 1984.