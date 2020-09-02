‘The biggest vote of my lifetime’: Strong voter turnout for Mass. primary

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ On top of thousands of mail-in ballots, election officials in communities across southeastern Massachusetts tell 12 News they had a robust turnout for in-person voting during Tuesday’s primary election.

Fall River election officials said the primary election could end with one the highest voter turnouts they’ve ever seen for both mail-in and in-person votes during a primary, with at least 7,000 mail-in ballots and more than 3,700 in-person votes cast.

In Attleboro, election officials like saw strong voter turnout, reporting nearly 6,000 mail-in ballots and more than 2,600 in-person votes, while New Bedford reported at least 5,700 mail-in votes and more than 4,500 in-person votes.

Some voters who cast their ballots in-person said they thought sending a mail-in ballot for this election seemed too risky. The concerns come in the wake of the U.S. Postal Service coming under intense scrutiny in recent months, as the federal agency earlier this summer warned Massachusetts election officials that some mail-in ballots might not be returned in time to be counted this election cycle.

“This is probably the biggest vote of my lifetime,” a Fall River resident named Roberta told 12 News. “I don’t trust the mail with it, it’s nothing against the post office, it’s just too important right now and I don’t want it to get lost.”

“The mail-in ballots were offered, but I felt it was more important for me to fill it out in person, with all that’s going on in politics right now,” said Ginger Beach, another Fall River resident, who decided to vote in-person. “You don’t know who to trust, but I trust myself to fill out the ballot.”

Voters who chose to cast their ballots in-person were asked to wear masks and remain six feet apart. Those working at the polling stations were also frequently cleaning the voting booths and pens.

Some voters also opted to deliver their mail-in ballots in person.

“People have been going out in my neighborhood, going around saying, ‘Make sure, if you don’t send in your ballot by this time it’s not going to get counted,’ so that’s why I was like ‘OK, I’ll deliver it in person,'” Fall River resident Angela Allard said.

