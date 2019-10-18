Taunton mayoral candidates debate issues from politics to pot

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In less than a month, Taunton voters will be choosing their 50th – and first female – mayor.

State Representative Shauna O’Connell and City Councilwoman Estele Borges both moved onto the general election which will take place Nov. 5.

One of the candidates will replace Mayor Thomas Hoye, who announced he was stepping down after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker named him the Bristol County Register of Probate on Aug. 5.

In the above video, both candidates square off in a debate on this week’s episode of Newsmakers.