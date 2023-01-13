SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A number positions will be up for grabs when the town of Swansea holds its annual election in the spring.

Polls will be open from noon until 8 p.m. on Monday, April 10, at Joseph Case High School, but residents can also vote early in person or by mail.

Nomination papers are now available for the following elected positions:

PositionQuantityTerm Length
Selectman13 years
Tax assessor13 years
School committee23 years
Moderator13 years
Tree warden13 years
Public library trustees23 years
Community preservation committee13 years
Constable33 years
Planning board member15 years
Planning board member11 year
Park commission15 years
Sewer commission3Varies

Nomination papers can be picked up at the town clerk’s office at 81 Main St.

Residents have until 5 p.m. on March 31 to register to vote which can be done online at the town clerk’s office.

Here are some other key dates:

  • Feb. 16: Deadline to obtain nomination papers
  • Feb. 21: Deadline to return nomination papers
  • March 8: Deadline to withdraw nomination papers
  • March 31: Deadline to register to vote
  • April 3: Deadline to request a mail ballot (5 p.m.)
  • April 3-5: Early in-person voting period (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
  • April 10: Election Day

For more information, visit the town’s website or call the Town Clerk’s Office at (508) 678-9389 ext. 2.