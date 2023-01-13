SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A number positions will be up for grabs when the town of Swansea holds its annual election in the spring.
Polls will be open from noon until 8 p.m. on Monday, April 10, at Joseph Case High School, but residents can also vote early in person or by mail.
Nomination papers are now available for the following elected positions:
|Position
|Quantity
|Term Length
|Selectman
|1
|3 years
|Tax assessor
|1
|3 years
|School committee
|2
|3 years
|Moderator
|1
|3 years
|Tree warden
|1
|3 years
|Public library trustees
|2
|3 years
|Community preservation committee
|1
|3 years
|Constable
|3
|3 years
|Planning board member
|1
|5 years
|Planning board member
|1
|1 year
|Park commission
|1
|5 years
|Sewer commission
|3
|Varies
Nomination papers can be picked up at the town clerk’s office at 81 Main St.
Residents have until 5 p.m. on March 31 to register to vote which can be done online at the town clerk’s office.
Here are some other key dates:
- Feb. 16: Deadline to obtain nomination papers
- Feb. 21: Deadline to return nomination papers
- March 8: Deadline to withdraw nomination papers
- March 31: Deadline to register to vote
- April 3: Deadline to request a mail ballot (5 p.m.)
- April 3-5: Early in-person voting period (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- April 10: Election Day
For more information, visit the town’s website or call the Town Clerk’s Office at (508) 678-9389 ext. 2.