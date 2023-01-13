SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A number positions will be up for grabs when the town of Swansea holds its annual election in the spring.

Polls will be open from noon until 8 p.m. on Monday, April 10, at Joseph Case High School, but residents can also vote early in person or by mail.

Nomination papers are now available for the following elected positions:

Position Quantity Term Length Selectman 1 3 years Tax assessor 1 3 years School committee 2 3 years Moderator 1 3 years Tree warden 1 3 years Public library trustees 2 3 years Community preservation committee 1 3 years Constable 3 3 years Planning board member 1 5 years Planning board member 1 1 year Park commission 1 5 years Sewer commission 3 Varies

Nomination papers can be picked up at the town clerk’s office at 81 Main St.

Residents have until 5 p.m. on March 31 to register to vote which can be done online at the town clerk’s office.

Here are some other key dates:

Feb. 16: Deadline to obtain nomination papers

Deadline to obtain nomination papers Feb. 21: Deadline to return nomination papers

Deadline to return nomination papers March 8: Deadline to withdraw nomination papers

Deadline to withdraw nomination papers March 31: Deadline to register to vote

Deadline to register to vote April 3: Deadline to request a mail ballot (5 p.m.)

Deadline to request a mail ballot (5 p.m.) April 3-5: Early in-person voting period (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Early in-person voting period (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) April 10: Election Day

For more information, visit the town’s website or call the Town Clerk’s Office at (508) 678-9389 ext. 2.