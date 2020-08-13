Supreme Court denies GOP request to block relaxation of RI mail ballot rules

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — The United States Supreme Court has denied a request by the Republican Party for an emergency stay to stop the suspension of witness and notary requirements for R.I. mail ballots.

The decision allows Rhode Island election officials to send out mail ballots for the upcoming elections without the witness and notary requirements, which were of concern because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea quickly said ballots would start to be mailed out on Thursday.

“Your health should never be the price of admission to our democracy,” Gorbea said in a statement. “Making it easier to vote safely from home by removing the burden of obtaining two witnesses or a notary is a common-sense step that will protect Rhode Islanders during this pandemic.”

In denying the emergency stay, the court noted that no state officials had challenged the removal of the ballot restrictions, drawing a contrast from a separate decision the high court made regarding mail ballots in Alabama in July.

The Alabama decision also involved witness and notary requirements, along with a requirement to include a copy of a photo ID with a voter’s ballot. But in that case, the Alabama secretary of state — unlike Gorbea — was fighting to keep the restrictions in place.

Unlike the Alabama case, the unsigned SCOTUS decision on Rhode Island reads, “here the state election officials support the challenged decree, and no state official has expressed opposition. Under these circumstances, the applicants lack a cognizable interest in the State’s ability to ‘enforce its duly enacted’ laws.”

Three of the court’s more conservative members — Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch — said they would have granted the GOP’s request.

The decision also notes that suspending the requirements is the “status quo” for voters, since Rhode Island’s most recent election in June did not require the witness and notary signatures after Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order waiving them.

The decision stems from a lawsuit filed by advocacy groups and Rhode Island voters against Gorbea and the R.I. Board of Elections, arguing the requirement to get two witnesses or a notary to watch someone vote and sign their ballot would compromise health and safety in light of the pandemic.

Gorbea and the elections board agreed, signing a consent decree to suspend the rules. But the Rhode Island Republican Party and National Republican Committee attempted to intervene to keep the rules in place, arguing they protect against fraud.

The Supreme Court’s ruling is the third denial by a federal court of the GOP’s efforts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.