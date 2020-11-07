Supporters for both Biden and Trump rally outside the State House

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

All Results | Why electoral vote counts may differ »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Soon after it was announced that Joe Biden had defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, supports for both sides gathered outside of the State House.

On one side of the street, Biden supporters cheered, as The Extraordinary Rendition Band played and cars honked their horns when they drove by.

On the other side, Trump supports demanded that their be a recount.

The Rhode Island State Police and Providence Police were also at the rally in order to keep the peace between the two sides.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Election 2020: 12 News Team Tweets

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour