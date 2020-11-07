Supporters for both Biden and Trump rally outside the State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Soon after it was announced that Joe Biden had defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, supports for both sides gathered outside of the State House.

On one side of the street, Biden supporters cheered, as The Extraordinary Rendition Band played and cars honked their horns when they drove by.

On the other side, Trump supports demanded that their be a recount.

A moment of confrontation in the middle of Francis St between Trump and Biden supporters was separated before anything happened. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/RhLRE56LfE — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) November 7, 2020

The Rhode Island State Police and Providence Police were also at the rally in order to keep the peace between the two sides.