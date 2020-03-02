Super Tuesday: What you need to know before heading to the polls

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) – Voters in Massachusetts and 13 other states will be heading to the polls for Super Tuesday, the biggest balloting day of the Democratic presidential primary so far and one that is set to reshape the landscape going forward.

Five candidates – Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard – are squaring off following the exits of three other hopefuls in recent days.

In Massachusetts, polls have shown Sanders competitive with Warren despite her status as a home-state senator. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can be checked online.

In the above video, Eyewitness News politics editor Ted Nesi breaks down how South Carolina’s results on Saturday changed the race and what to watch for as results come in.

