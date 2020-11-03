Spicer, Devine weigh in on Election Day 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Republican Sean Spicer, the former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director for President Trump, couldn’t be more different politically than Democratic strategist Tad Devine, who’s worked on the presidential campaigns of Al Gore, John Kerry and Bernie Sanders.

The two do have some similarities though: they both grew up in Rhode Island and both believe this election is more important than ever.

In the videos below, they share their thoughts on the 2020 race for the White House.