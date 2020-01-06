Special Taunton, Easton election set to fill O’Connell seat

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Now that Shaunna O’Connell has been elected as mayor of Taunton, Secretary of State William Galvin has set the dates for a special election to fill her former state representative seat.

O’Connell, a Republican, stepped down from her post as the representative for the Third Bristol District and will be sworn in as mayor Monday evening.

Those wishing to run for her seat must submit nomination papers to local registrars of voters no later than Jan. 21 and file certified nomination papers with Galvin’s office no later than Jan. 28. Nominations for state representative need a minimum of 150 certified signatures.

The primary will be held March 3, at the same time as presidential primary elections. The special election will be March 31.

The district consists of several wards in Taunton and one precinct of Easton.

