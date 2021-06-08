Special elections held in Providence, Pawtucket

(WPRI) — A pair of special elections will be held in Rhode Island on Tuesday.

One is in Providence, where several candidates are running to fill the seat vacated by Sabina Matos after she was appointed lieutenant governor earlier this year.

The candidates for her seat are: Doris De Los Santos, Casandra Inez, Santos Javier, and Oscar Vargas.

The polls are open until 8 p.m. at the Steel Yard and William D’Abate Elementary. If you have a mail ballot at home you can drop it off at the polls or City Hall.

The other is in Pawtucket to fill a vacancy on the city council.

The special general election will be held July 5.