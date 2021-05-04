Special elections held in 4 Rhode Island communities

(WPRI) — Voters in four Rhode Island communities are heading to the polls Tuesday for special elections.
Residents in Coventry, South Kingstown, West Greenwich, and Westerly can head to polling locations until 8 p.m. Drop boxes are also available outside each community Town Hall until 8 p.m.
Here is what will be voted on:
- Coventry – Town Council, District 4 (one vacant seat)
- South Kingstown – Special Referendum Election, one question totaling $85 million
- West Greenwich – Town Council (one vacant seat)
- Westerly – Special Referendum Election, two questions totaling $13 million