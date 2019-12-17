Closings & Delays
There are currently 292 active closings. Click for more details.

Special election set for vacant RI House seat

Your Local Election HQ

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the State of Rhode Island General Assembly

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s secretary of state set a special election on Tuesday to fill the seat of a state lawmaker who resigned because she’s moving.

The special election will be held on March 3 for House District 56, which includes the city of Central Falls.

Democratic Rep. Shelby Maldonado, of Central Falls, resigned Monday, effective immediately, from the House seat she has held in the House of Representatives since January 2015.

The 32-year-old lawmaker is moving to New York for a position as the Hispanic outreach director of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

The legislative session begins Jan. 7.

Latest Election Headlines

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Impeachment Hearings

More Impeachment Proceedings

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com