Special election set for vacant RI House seat

Courtesy of the State of Rhode Island General Assembly

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s secretary of state set a special election on Tuesday to fill the seat of a state lawmaker who resigned because she’s moving.

The special election will be held on March 3 for House District 56, which includes the city of Central Falls.

Democratic Rep. Shelby Maldonado, of Central Falls, resigned Monday, effective immediately, from the House seat she has held in the House of Representatives since January 2015.

The 32-year-old lawmaker is moving to New York for a position as the Hispanic outreach director of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

The legislative session begins Jan. 7.

