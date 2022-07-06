PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Offering an alternative to the two major political parties, a socialist organization is endorsing six Rhode Island candidates who they say prioritize the working class.

The Providence chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) held a campaign kickoff and fundraising event at Riffraff Bookstore and Bar on Valley Street Wednesday night.

The organization has chosen six candidates to support for the 2022 election season:

State Senator Sam Bell, District 5

State Representative David Morales, District 7

Kinverly Dicupe, candidate for House District 62

Enrique Sanchez, candidate for House District 9

Jackie Goldman, candidate for Providence City Council Ward 5

Miguel Sanchez, candidate for Providence City Council Ward 6

“Just generally across the state, across the country, people are hungry for something that two parties just aren’t offering,” said Tom Chiari, chairperson for the Providence DSA. “I think we’re putting forward a lot of candidates who are looking out for the working class, for the working poor, or are willing to work for social progress.”

All six candidates endorsed by the Providence DSA are members of the organization, whose platforms address issues such as Medicare for all, $19 minimum wage and expanding workers’ rights, among others.

Chiari told 12 News he believes each candidate has a chance of winning.

“I think all six campaigns are super viable,” he said. “Some are challenging established incumbents that have not been delivering for their constituents.”

The socialist campaign kickoff event took place on the same night that Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio held his campaign kickoff event in North Providence.

The Rhode Island Primary Election will take place Sept. 13, while the nationwide General Election is scheduled for Nov. 8