PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brett Smiley has won the Democratic nomination for mayor of Providence, according to unofficial results, effectively clinching the office as there are no Republicans or independents running in the general election.

Smiley defeated Gonzalo Cuervo and Nirva LaFortune in the three-way race for the wide-open seat. Incumbent Mayor Jorge Elorza could not run for reelection due to term limits.

“Campaigns are about addition and I had the opportunity over the last 8 years to continue to build more relationships, deeper relationships, to build a track record, my service with Governor Raimondo, my time at city hall, the friendships and relationships that I’ve met,” Smiley said Tuesday.

Smiley, the former R.I. director of administration and former chief of staff to Gov. Gina Raimondo, by far raised and spent the most money in the race. His large war chest allowed him to go on the air with TV ads, while the other candidates did not.

Cuervo secured Elorza’s backing along with the support of former Mayor Angel Taveras, while LaFortune won a eleventh-hour endorsement from the Providence Teachers Union.

LaFortune is a sitting city councilor representing Ward 3 on the East Side of Providence, while Cuervo most recently served as deputy secretary of state under Nellie Gorbea.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.