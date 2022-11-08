SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Voters will decide Tuesday whether Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson should continue running the county jails after 25 years in the job or if Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux should replace him.

Hodgson, a Republican, was first appointed in 1997 by then-Gov. William Weld and has served as sheriff ever since. He campaigned on his tough approach to prisoners and defended his record.

Heroux, a Democrat, is the first challenger to run against Hodgson in 12 years. He campaigned on making changes to how the jails are run, particularly to deal with suicides and recidivism.

The winner will serve a six-year term.

