Shaunna O’Connell makes history, wins Taunton mayoral race

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Rep. Shaunna O’Connell has won the election for mayor of Taunton, preliminary results show.

O’Connell, who defeated City Councilor Estele Borges, will become the city’s first female mayor once she officially takes office in January.

“The support and energy behind this campaign has been just unbelievable,” O’Connell told WPRI 12 earlier in the day. “This community has given me so much opportunity and I always just want to give back.”

The high-stakes election turned out 32% of eligible voters, which is the most record since at least 2009. O’Connell earned 62% of the 10,800 votes cast compared to the 36% earned by Borges, according to results.

In the 2017 election, nearly 20% of eligible voters turned out to cast 6,525 ballots.

The race was technically nonpartisan, but the GOP will likely mark the outcome as a win for the party.

O’Connell, a Republican, has represented Taunton in the Mass. House of Representatives since 2010. Borges, a Democrat, has served on the City Council since 2014, and the outgoing mayor Thomas Hoye is also a Democrat.

Thank you Taunton! Congratulations to Mayor-Elect Shaunna O'Connell. pic.twitter.com/BbB7etZW44 — Shaunna O'Connell (@ShaunnaOconnell) November 6, 2019

The election began with some controversy when Gov. Charlie Baker announced his plans to appoint Hoye to the Bristol County Register of Probate just before the filing deadline.

Shortly thereafter, O’Connell filed her paperwork to run for mayor, and Democrats argued the governor had tried to tip the scales toward O’Connell to help the GOP.

Regardless, O’Connell said she’s looking forward to serving her community.

“Today is an important day in Taunton,” she said.