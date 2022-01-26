Seth Magaziner announces run for Congress

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — General Treasurer Seth Magaziner will abandon his race for governor to run in the Democratic primary for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, his campaign announced Wednesday.

Magaziner, who is term-limited as treasurer, had kicked off his gubernatorial race in September. But he was considering switching races following the surprise announcement last week by Congressman Jim Langevin that he would retire rather than seek re-election.

“The fight to preserve our democracy is the most sacred obligation of this generation and this is why I’ve decided to seek to represent the people of Rhode Island’s second congressional district in the United States House of Representatives,” Magaziner said in a press release.

Magaziner held a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

As of Sunday, Magaziner confirmed he was considering a run but said he remained in the governor’s race “at this time.”

The 38-year-old Providence resident lives in the 1st Congressional District, not the 2nd, though candidates are not required to live in the districts where they run. The 1st District is represented by David Cicilline, also a Democrat.

“National Republicans like Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy seek to divide America, undermine democracy, and appeal to the most chaotic, hateful and dangerous elements of their party,” Magaziner said. “Rhode Island must do our part to ensure that they do not succeed.”

Two other Democrats, former state Rep. Ed Pacheco and Omar Bah, founder of the Refugee Dream Center, have formally announced runs for Langevin’s seat.

On the Republican side, former state Rep. Bob Lancia had already announced a run prior to Langevin’s retirement announcement. State Sen. Jessica de la Cruz announced Sunday night she plans to enter the GOP primary.

Magaziner’s exit from the crowded gubernatorial primary whittles the Democratic field down to former Secretary of State Matt Brown, former CVS Health executive Helena Foulkes, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz all challenging Gov. Dan McKee, who hasn’t formally announced his run yet.

Gorbea, who lives in the 2nd Congressional District, was quick to announce last week she would be staying in the governor’s race despite Langevin’s announcement.

In a statement Wednesday about Magaziner’s run for Congress she said, “Seth Magaziner has served Rhode Island ably as Treasurer and will bring his ideas for how to innovate in the areas of infrastructure, education and climate to the congressional race.”

